What should you know before buying stock in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) is 141.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.07 and a high of $13.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AUPH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.4% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 13.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.44, the stock is 0.78% and -2.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.46 million and changing 5.35% at the moment leaves the stock 29.52% off its SMA200. AUPH registered -8.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 104.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.58.

The stock witnessed a -9.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.49%, and is 15.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has around 300 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $146.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -65.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 156.51% and -22.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.90%).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.50% this year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.64M, and float is at 132.88M with Short Float at 11.68%.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jayne David R.W.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Jayne David R.W. sold 8,733 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 at a price of $11.26 per share for a total of $98334.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49310.0 shares.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that MacKay-Dunn R. Hector (Director) sold a total of 4,818 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $11.26 per share for $54251.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24225.0 shares of the AUPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Leversage Jill (Director) disposed off 4,815 shares at an average price of $11.26 for $54217.0. The insider now directly holds 18,528 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH).

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) that is trading 18.69% up over the past 12 months and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) that is -38.88% lower over the same period. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) is -52.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.