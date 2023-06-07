What should you know before buying stock in Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) is -15.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.45 and a high of $26.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GEN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.85% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.67% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.13, the stock is 7.28% and 5.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.66 million and changing 0.89% at the moment leaves the stock -11.03% off its SMA200. GEN registered -26.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.42.

The stock witnessed a 5.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.00%, and is 5.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $11.33B and $3.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.56 and Fwd P/E is 7.58. Profit margin for the company is 40.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.35% and -32.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gen Digital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.80% this year.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 641.00M, and float is at 610.17M with Short Float at 2.79%.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vlcek Ondrej,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Vlcek Ondrej bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $15.79 per share for a total of $4.74 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.16 million shares.

Gen Digital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that DERSE NATALIE MARIE (CFO) sold a total of 1,033 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $21.10 per share for $21796.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the GEN stock.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 23.58% up over the past 12 months and Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) that is 17.21% higher over the same period.