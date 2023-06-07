Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) is 83.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.09 and a high of $87.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RCL stock was last observed hovering at around $87.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.12% off its average median price target of $95.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.6% off the consensus price target high of $105.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -29.6% lower than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.72, the stock is 14.30% and 29.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.28 million and changing 3.56% at the moment leaves the stock 52.57% off its SMA200. RCL registered 61.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.54.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.83%, and is 13.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) has around 102500 employees, a market worth around $22.39B and $10.67B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.10. Profit margin for the company is -9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 191.80% and 3.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.50% this year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 255.47M, and float is at 219.97M with Short Float at 8.53%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 318,325 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $77.97 per share for a total of $24.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20.17 million shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander (Director) sold a total of 203,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $80.15 per share for $16.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.49 million shares of the RCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander (Director) disposed off 375,000 shares at an average price of $80.74 for $30.28 million. The insider now directly holds 20,689,632 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL).

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -15.19% down over the past 12 months and Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) that is -5.48% lower over the same period. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) is -5.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.