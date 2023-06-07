Why should you keep an eye on AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL)?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL) is -31.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.53 and a high of $14.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ABCL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.82% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 53.93% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.91, the stock is 9.08% and 1.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.52 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -27.92% off its SMA200. ABCL registered -8.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$96.73.

The stock witnessed a 15.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.63%, and is -0.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) has around 495 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $181.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.95% and -53.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.00%).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 287.77M, and float is at 203.83M with Short Float at 13.06%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Thermopylae Holdings Ltd.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. bought 153,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $6.52 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56.01 million shares.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Booth Andrew (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 14,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $6.85 per share for $99325.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the ABCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, Thermopylae Holdings Ltd. (10% Owner) acquired 85,102 shares at an average price of $10.10 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 55,859,493 shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL).

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is trading -7.98% down over the past 12 months and Genmab A/S (GMAB) that is 30.02% higher over the same period. Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL) is -17.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.