Why should you keep an eye on Leslie's Inc. (LESL)?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) is -13.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.02 and a high of $19.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LESL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39%.

Currently trading at $10.61, the stock is 3.97% and 0.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.53 million and changing 3.82% at the moment leaves the stock -18.05% off its SMA200. LESL registered -45.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.00.

The stock witnessed a -2.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.26%, and is 13.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has around 4200 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.50 and Fwd P/E is 12.07. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.56% and -46.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 28.20% this year.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.73M, and float is at 176.39M with Short Float at 11.16%.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L,the company’sFormer 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L sold 9,343,499 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 12 at a price of $12.02 per share for a total of $112.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.78 million shares.

Leslie’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Gazaway Bradsold a total of 3,335 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $14.82 per share for $49425.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the LESL stock.

