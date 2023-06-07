Why should you keep an eye on Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX)?

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is 27.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.28 and a high of $54.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SKX stock was last observed hovering at around $51.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.69% off its average median price target of $58.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.03% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $53.28, the stock is 2.05% and 5.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.42 million and changing 3.28% at the moment leaves the stock 23.89% off its SMA200. SKX registered 29.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.73.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.70%, and is 3.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) has around 7800 employees, a market worth around $8.00B and $7.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.24 and Fwd P/E is 13.52. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.33% and -2.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.60% this year.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.14M, and float is at 132.77M with Short Float at 2.36%.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BLAIR KATHERINE J.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BLAIR KATHERINE J. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 08 at a price of $52.70 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7000.0 shares.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that SISKIND RICHARD (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $53.68 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the SKX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, NASON MARK A (Executive Vice President) disposed off 1,093 shares at an average price of $45.12 for $49314.0. The insider now directly holds 18,903 shares of Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX).

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -12.20% down over the past 12 months.