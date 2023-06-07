Why should you keep an eye on Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF)?

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) is -28.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.02 and a high of $125.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOLF stock was last observed hovering at around $48.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.02% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -9.96% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.48, the stock is 9.59% and -3.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -37.48% off its SMA200. WOLF registered -33.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$74.53.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 20.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.43%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has around 4017 employees, a market worth around $6.13B and $914.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.81% and -60.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wolfspeed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.44M, and float is at 123.34M with Short Float at 13.77%.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by REPLOGLE JOHN B,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that REPLOGLE JOHN B bought 10,566 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 28 at a price of $47.54 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 81405.0 shares.

Wolfspeed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that LOWE GREGG A (PRESIDENT & CEO) bought a total of 5,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $45.94 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the WOLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, LE DUY LOAN T (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $90.95 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 106.49% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 40.24% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -17.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.