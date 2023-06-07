Will Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) is 8.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $4.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $3.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.75% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -46.4% lower than the price target low of $1.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.83, the stock is 25.99% and 37.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28.85 million and changing 10.91% at the moment leaves the stock -6.56% off its SMA200. DNA registered -50.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.64.

The stock witnessed a 44.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.77%, and is 5.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.64% over the week and 10.86% over the month.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) has around 1292 employees, a market worth around $3.73B and $390.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 63.39% and -62.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-124.50%).

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.91B, and float is at 1.41B with Short Float at 14.32%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) Insider Activity

A total of 335 insider transactions have happened at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 307 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dmytruk Mark E.,the company’s. SEC filings show that Dmytruk Mark E. sold 40,511 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $1.56 per share for a total of $63400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.42 million shares.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that HENRY CHRISTIAN O (Director) sold a total of 4,499 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $1.63 per share for $7333.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.3 million shares of the DNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Kelly Jason R () disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.68 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 9,894,680 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA).