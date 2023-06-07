Will NovoCure Limited (NVCR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ: NVCR) is -35.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.06 and a high of $120.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVCR stock was last observed hovering at around $82.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -35.51% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.13% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -23.68% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.00, the stock is -38.43% and -31.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.27 million and changing -43.04% at the moment leaves the stock -38.48% off its SMA200. NVCR registered -41.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$36.32.

The stock witnessed a -31.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.23%, and is -33.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.21% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) has around 1320 employees, a market worth around $4.70B and $522.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -16.15% and -60.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NovoCure Limited (NVCR) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NovoCure Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.70% this year.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.67M, and float is at 103.79M with Short Float at 7.88%.

NovoCure Limited (NVCR) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at NovoCure Limited (NVCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 50 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leonard Frank X,the company’sPresident, CNS Cancers US. SEC filings show that Leonard Frank X sold 8,318 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 at a price of $75.16 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54284.0 shares.

NovoCure Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that GROENHUYSEN WILHELMUS CM (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 25,635 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $76.16 per share for $1.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the NVCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Shah Pritesh (Chief Growth Officer) disposed off 21,421 shares at an average price of $76.16 for $1.63 million. The insider now directly holds 124,799 shares of NovoCure Limited (NVCR).

NovoCure Limited (NVCR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -25.93% down over the past 12 months.