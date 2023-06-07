Will Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) is 140.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.84 and a high of $15.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PLTR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22%.

Currently trading at $15.46, the stock is 30.89% and 61.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 74.01 million and changing 1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 88.96% off its SMA200. PLTR registered 72.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 101.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$141.43.

The stock witnessed a 108.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.71%, and is 5.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.81% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has around 3850 employees, a market worth around $32.78B and $1.98B in sales. Fwd P/E is 61.84. Profit margin for the company is -12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.73% and -1.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.70%).

Palantir Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.10% this year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.11B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 9.03%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sankar Shyam. SEC filings show that Sankar Shyam sold 1,031,533 shares of the company’s common stock on May 30 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $15.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.31 million shares.

Palantir Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 24 that Glazer David A.sold a total of 201,592 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 24 and was made at $12.15 per share for $2.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.76 million shares of the PLTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 24, Taylor Ryan D. () disposed off 29,887 shares at an average price of $12.15 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 124,283 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR).