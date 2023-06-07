Will Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) is 12.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $12.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOOD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $9.12, the stock is 3.21% and -0.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.43 million and changing 1.00% at the moment leaves the stock -4.87% off its SMA200. HOOD registered -0.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.24.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.18%, and is 2.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $7.95B and $1.50B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -76.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.92% and -28.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 73.30% this year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 896.92M, and float is at 697.57M with Short Float at 4.94%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhatt Baiju,the company’sChief Creative Officer. SEC filings show that Bhatt Baiju sold 96,472 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $9.52 per share for a total of $0.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Robinhood Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Tenev Vladimir (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 83,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $8.40 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.98 million shares of the HOOD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Tenev Vladimir (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 23,311 shares at an average price of $8.41 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 1,066,634 shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD).