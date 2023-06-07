ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA) is -74.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.36 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZVSA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.40, the stock is -8.30% and -62.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 4.92% at the moment leaves the stock -92.29% off its SMA200. ZVSA registered a loss of -96.09% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0257 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.1375.

The stock witnessed a -29.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.36%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.38% over the week and 12.51% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 10.57% and -98.41% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -198.60% this year.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.13M, and float is at 4.15M with Short Float at 6.16%.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (ZVSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.