A peek at Alkermes plc (ALKS): Who has invested in It?

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) is 18.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.75 and a high of $32.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALKS stock was last observed hovering at around $30.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.31% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.5% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.05, the stock is 2.96% and 5.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 18.53% off its SMA200. ALKS registered 9.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$64.51.

The stock witnessed a 0.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.60%, and is 7.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.06% over the month.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) has around 2280 employees, a market worth around $5.12B and $1.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.63. Profit margin for the company is -14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.76% and -3.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.00%).

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Analyst Forecasts

Alkermes plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -223.30% this year

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 165.09M, and float is at 161.64M with Short Float at 4.61%.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Alkermes plc (ALKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LAURENCIN CATO T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LAURENCIN CATO T sold 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $31.50 per share for a total of $88200.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7479.0 shares.

Alkermes plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that Nichols Christian Todd (SVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 27,134 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $28.93 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40984.0 shares of the ALKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Wysenski Nancy (Director) disposed off 41,250 shares at an average price of $31.24 for $1.29 million. The insider now directly holds 15,829 shares of Alkermes plc (ALKS).

Alkermes plc (ALKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 15.41% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -10.14% lower over the same period. Sanofi (SNY) is -4.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.