A peek at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who has invested in It?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is -23.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.20 and a high of $15.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BCRX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.63% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -10.13% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.81, the stock is 5.01% and 7.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.06 million and changing 3.28% at the moment leaves the stock -18.25% off its SMA200. BCRX registered -15.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$17.00.

The stock witnessed a 3.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.92%, and is 6.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has around 531 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $289.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -78.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.36% and -42.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.50%).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.40% this year

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.51M, and float is at 184.56M with Short Float at 17.50%.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thackray Helen M., the company’s Chief R&D Officer. SEC filings show that Thackray Helen M. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $8.29 per share for a total of $58030.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Stonehouse Jon P (President & CEO) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $10.38 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.01 million shares of the BCRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Stonehouse Jon P (President & CEO) disposed off 14,100 shares at an average price of $10.90 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 887,730 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) that is trading -24.05% down over the past 12 months and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) that is -72.40% lower over the same period. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) is 75.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.