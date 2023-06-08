A peek at Cybin Inc. (CYBN): Who has invested in It?

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) is -19.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYBN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 78.57% higher than the price target low of $1.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.24, the stock is -16.94% and -27.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing -4.84% at the moment leaves the stock -47.88% off its SMA200. CYBN registered -68.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.09%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.53.

The stock witnessed a -24.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.32%, and is -11.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.75% over the week and 10.48% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 14.29% and -78.95% from its 52-week high.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cybin Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.50% this year

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.89M, and float is at 147.76M with Short Float at 1.95%.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Cybin Inc. (CYBN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.