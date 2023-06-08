A peek at FREYR Battery (FREY): Who has invested in It?

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is -12.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.20 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FREY stock was last observed hovering at around $7.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $7.59, the stock is 2.74% and 0.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -26.14% off its SMA200. FREY registered -10.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.06%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.49.

The stock witnessed a 2.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.32%, and is 5.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 22.42% and -55.19% from its 52-week high.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year

FREYR Battery (FREY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 139.71M, and float is at 113.61M with Short Float at 10.07%.