A peek at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG): Who has invested in It?

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is 7.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.45 and a high of $39.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOG stock was last observed hovering at around $31.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.11% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.97% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 15.18% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.08, the stock is 6.35% and 3.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.14 million and changing 3.47% at the moment leaves the stock 3.31% off its SMA200. NOG registered -3.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.83.

The stock witnessed a 3.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.16%, and is 10.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.47% over the month.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has around 33 employees, a market worth around $2.93B and $2.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.20 and Fwd P/E is 3.95. Profit margin for the company is 59.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.22% and -15.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.60%).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.90% this year

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.92M, and float is at 66.45M with Short Float at 17.10%.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rowling Robert B., the company’s Former 10% Owners. SEC filings show that Rowling Robert B. sold 196,830 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $38.18 per share for a total of $7.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.8 million shares.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 14 that Akradi Bahram (Director) sold a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 14 and was made at $38.31 per share for $2.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.7 million shares of the NOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Rowling Robert B. (Former 10% Owners) disposed off 9,132 shares at an average price of $38.38 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 7,994 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG).

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) that is trading -34.28% down over the past 12 months and Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) that is -4.75% lower over the same period.