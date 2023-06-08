AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) is 68.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $1.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVRO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 27.36% and 31.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing 10.09% at the moment leaves the stock 30.17% off its SMA200. AVRO registered 20.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 34.98%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.06.

The stock witnessed a 69.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.29%, and is 9.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.27% over the week and 13.28% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 114.29% and -37.82% from its 52-week high.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AVROBIO Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.04M, and float is at 42.60M with Short Float at 2.31%.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.