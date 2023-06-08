BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Volatility At 0.37%, Should You Add A Position?

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) is 77.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.38 and a high of $14.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BLU stock was last observed hovering at around $14.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $14.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.05% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 1.08% higher than the price target low of $14.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.59, the stock is 0.44% and 18.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -0.07% at the moment leaves the stock 47.58% off its SMA200. BLU registered 71.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.29k and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$17.78.

The stock witnessed a 0.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.22%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.37% over the week and 0.43% over the month.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $0.01M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 128.68% and -0.55% from its 52-week high.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.60% this year

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.58M, and float is at 103.38M with Short Float at 6.92%.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times.