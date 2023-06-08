Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) is -4.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.51 and a high of $24.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $20.02 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.98% off the consensus price target high of $30.40 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -70.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.03, the stock is -4.70% and -7.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock -7.97% off its SMA200. GOOS registered -20.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.01.

The stock witnessed a -17.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.98%, and is 7.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) has around 4760 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $1.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.86 and Fwd P/E is 9.47. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.37% and -31.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.60% this year

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.52M, and float is at 52.81M with Short Float at 27.22%.