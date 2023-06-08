Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) is -36.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.26 and a high of $36.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSTL stock was last observed hovering at around $14.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.72% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 40.36% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.91, the stock is -34.56% and -34.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -38.39% off its SMA200. CSTL registered -30.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.87.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -34.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.26%, and is -38.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 34.83% over the week and 11.57% over the month.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) has around 542 employees, a market worth around $368.58M and $152.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -47.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.01% and -58.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.80%).

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Castle Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/07/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.00% this year

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.61M, and float is at 25.10M with Short Float at 3.50%.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) Insider Activity

A total of 161 insider transactions have happened at Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 150 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Goldberg Ellen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Goldberg Ellen bought 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $14.38 per share for a total of $69004.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9065.0 shares.

Castle Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that MAETZOLD DEREK J (Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer) sold a total of 2,506 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $22.82 per share for $57187.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19515.0 shares of the CSTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16, MAETZOLD DEREK J (Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer) disposed off 1,254 shares at an average price of $22.82 for $28616.0. The insider now directly holds 149,189 shares of Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL).

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is -40.83% lower over the past 12 months. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is -12.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.