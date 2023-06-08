Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) is 84.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $5.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DNMR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $5.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.31, the stock is 6.09% and -1.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 17.94% off its SMA200. DNMR registered -18.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.21.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.46%, and is 14.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has around 271 employees, a market worth around $324.45M and $50.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 110.83% and -44.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.20%).

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Danimer Scientific Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -175.30% this year

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 101.94M, and float is at 90.45M with Short Float at 16.98%.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tuten Scott, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer. SEC filings show that Tuten Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $3.38 per share for a total of $33810.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.36 million shares.

Danimer Scientific Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 17 that Tuten Scott (Chief Marketing Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 17 and was made at $4.26 per share for $42619.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the DNMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Tuten Scott (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $2.10 for $20999.0. The insider now directly holds 375,210 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR).