GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Volatility At 6.16%, Should You Add A Position?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) is -44.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.41 and a high of $35.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GDS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $162.26 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.4% off the consensus price target high of $250.77 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 86.4% higher than the price target low of $84.81 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.53, the stock is 6.42% and -19.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.88 million and changing 3.04% at the moment leaves the stock -35.88% off its SMA200. GDS registered -59.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.76.

The stock witnessed a -21.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.82%, and is 18.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.16% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has around 2185 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $1.34B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.14% and -67.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.70%).

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GDS Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 183.40M, and float is at 176.40M with Short Float at 5.48%.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) that is -33.39% lower over the past 12 months. PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) is 78.82% up on the 1-year trading charts.