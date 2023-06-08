Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is 17.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.29 and a high of $299.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNRC stock was last observed hovering at around $117.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $144.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.09% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -39.09% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $118.23, the stock is 3.28% and 8.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -7.57% off its SMA200. GNRC registered -58.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.87.

The stock witnessed a 7.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.65%, and is 8.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has around 9160 employees, a market worth around $7.27B and $4.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.34 and Fwd P/E is 14.55. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.01% and -60.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Generac Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.80% this year

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.56M, and float is at 59.73M with Short Float at 7.27%.

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jagdfeld Aaron, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Jagdfeld Aaron sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $108.12 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.62 million shares.

Generac Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 01 that Jagdfeld Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 01 and was made at $102.16 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the GNRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Jagdfeld Aaron (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $109.48 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 627,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC).

Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading 1.64% up over the past 12 months.