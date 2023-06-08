Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Volatility At 10.62%, Should You Add A Position?

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) is 11.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.42 and a high of $37.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GETY stock was last observed hovering at around $5.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $7.35 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -3.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.18, the stock is 9.35% and 6.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 10.75% at the moment leaves the stock -12.22% off its SMA200. GETY registered -37.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.27.

The stock witnessed a -1.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.60%, and is 32.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.62% over the week and 8.60% over the month.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) has around 1700 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $1.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 25.12. Distance from 52-week low is 80.70% and -83.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.00% this year

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 395.31M, and float is at 193.29M with Short Float at 0.37%.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hoel Chris, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Hoel Chris sold 47,372 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $6.12 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29506.0 shares.

Getty Images Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Neuberger Berman Group LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 572,706 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $7.91 per share for $4.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63.95 million shares of the GETY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21, Leyden Jennifer (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 34,173 shares at an average price of $4.01 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 365,827 shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY).