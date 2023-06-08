GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Volatility At 3.95%, Should You Add A Position?

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) is 9.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.81 and a high of $72.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GFS stock was last observed hovering at around $57.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.8% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.8% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -16.08% lower than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.20, the stock is 4.46% and -3.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.73 million and changing 3.14% at the moment leaves the stock -1.63% off its SMA200. GFS registered 3.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.22.

The stock witnessed a -1.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.31%, and is 1.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $32.76B and $8.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.81 and Fwd P/E is 20.27. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.83% and -18.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.60%).

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 630.00% this year

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 550.00M, and float is at 542.21M with Short Float at 1.85%.