HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is -5.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.04 and a high of $71.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $64.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $72.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.24% off the consensus price target high of $83.46 offered by analysts, but current levels are -8.93% lower than the price target low of $59.58 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.90, the stock is -1.64% and -3.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -1.28% off its SMA200. HDB registered 11.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.10%.

The stock witnessed a -3.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.56%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.20% over the week and 1.35% over the month.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has around 129341 employees, a market worth around $107.47B and $16.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.65 and Fwd P/E is 18.60. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.16% and -9.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Analyst Forecasts

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.85B, and float is at 1.83B with Short Float at 0.18%.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) that is trading 20.61% up over the past 12 months.