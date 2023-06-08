Here are the top Institutional holders of 2U Inc. (TWOU) shares

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) is -26.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.37 and a high of $13.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWOU stock was last observed hovering at around $4.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.79% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 23.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.60, the stock is 17.98% and -3.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -31.97% off its SMA200. TWOU registered -51.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$20.31.

The stock witnessed a 23.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.95%, and is 15.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.58% over the week and 7.74% over the month.

2U Inc. (TWOU) has around 3445 employees, a market worth around $347.53M and $948.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.01. Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.50% and -65.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.00%).

2U Inc. (TWOU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 2U Inc. (TWOU) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

2U Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.50% this year

2U Inc. (TWOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.31M, and float is at 75.42M with Short Float at 12.50%.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at 2U Inc. (TWOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 17 times.

2U Inc. (TWOU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) that is trading -25.06% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is 11.80% higher over the same period. Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is 8.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.