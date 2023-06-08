Here are the top Institutional holders of CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) shares

CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) is 98.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.26 and a high of $48.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIR stock was last observed hovering at around $47.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.73% off the consensus price target high of $49.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 2.73% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.66, the stock is 52.20% and 59.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 93.26% off its SMA200. CIR registered 141.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 76.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.33.

The stock witnessed a 77.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.64%, and is 64.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) has around 3060 employees, a market worth around $896.01M and $804.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.06 and Fwd P/E is 18.96. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 259.43% and -0.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.90%).

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CIRCOR International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 130.40% this year

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.37M, and float is at 19.94M with Short Float at 1.14%.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times.

CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) that is trading 29.21% up over the past 12 months and Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) that is 18.56% higher over the same period. ITT Inc. (ITT) is 14.83% up on the 1-year trading charts.