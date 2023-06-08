Here are the top Institutional holders of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) shares

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP) is -46.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.03 and a high of $55.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IEP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.01% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.12% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 37.12% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.04, the stock is -4.20% and -33.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.15 million and changing 12.53% at the moment leaves the stock -45.23% off its SMA200. IEP registered -47.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$25.54.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -26.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.69%, and is 19.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.37% over the week and 9.60% over the month.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $9.87B and $12.38B in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.72. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.97% and -50.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.60% this year

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 354.00M, and float is at 336.90M with Short Float at 1.35%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) that is trading -65.64% down over the past 12 months and O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is 38.46% higher over the same period. AutoZone Inc. (AZO) is 9.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.