Here are the top Institutional holders of Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) shares

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (NASDAQ: PECO) is 1.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.07 and a high of $35.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PECO stock was last observed hovering at around $31.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.54% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -8.03% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.41, the stock is 10.22% and 5.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing 2.95% at the moment leaves the stock 3.03% off its SMA200. PECO registered -1.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.78.

The stock witnessed a 6.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.40%, and is 11.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.17% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $3.66B and $584.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.81 and Fwd P/E is 73.00. Profit margin for the company is 9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.73% and -8.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 183.30% this year

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.22M, and float is at 116.61M with Short Float at 2.53%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHAO LESLIE T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CHAO LESLIE T bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 at a price of $29.18 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45426.0 shares.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Massey Paul (Director) sold a total of 9,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $31.42 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10439.0 shares of the PECO stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc. (PECO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) that is trading 2.81% up over the past 12 months and Realty Income Corporation (O) that is -8.93% lower over the same period. Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is -13.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.