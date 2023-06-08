Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) is 37.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.82 and a high of $79.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BPMC stock was last observed hovering at around $58.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.03% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.34% off the consensus price target high of $114.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -39.6% lower than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.03, the stock is 7.73% and 18.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 3.50% at the moment leaves the stock 16.96% off its SMA200. BPMC registered 3.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.40.

The stock witnessed a 9.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.74%, and is 6.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) has around 651 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $204.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.73% and -24.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-83.00%).

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.13M, and float is at 59.45M with Short Float at 6.02%.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carter Percy H., the company’s CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER. SEC filings show that Carter Percy H. sold 2,307 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $52.06 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38117.0 shares.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Hewes L. Becker (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) sold a total of 1,404 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $52.05 per share for $73078.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36878.0 shares of the BPMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Albers Jeffrey W. (Director) disposed off 9,793 shares at an average price of $45.67 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 173,450 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC).