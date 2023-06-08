Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EDR) is 0.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.58 and a high of $26.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $22.70, the stock is -1.67% and -4.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 1.38% off its SMA200. EDR registered -0.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $390.62.

The stock witnessed a -9.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.40%, and is 0.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.87% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $10.59B and $5.39B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.87. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.17% and -13.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 140.00% this year

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 291.94M, and float is at 287.82M with Short Float at 2.61%.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Emanuel Ariel, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Emanuel Ariel sold 187,542 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $24.94 per share for a total of $4.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.91 million shares.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 04 that Emanuel Ariel (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 04 and was made at $24.66 per share for $7.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.1 million shares of the EDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, SHAPIRO MARK S () disposed off 72,011 shares at an average price of $25.21 for $1.82 million. The insider now directly holds 95,195 shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR).