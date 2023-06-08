Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL)

PhenomeX Inc. (NASDAQ: CELL) is -80.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $6.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CELL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.22% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 82.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -32.21% and -44.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.74 million and changing -12.93% at the moment leaves the stock -75.55% off its SMA200. CELL registered -89.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.14.

The stock witnessed a -43.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.14%, and is -25.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.74% over the week and 13.86% over the month.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) has around 285 employees, a market worth around $53.04M and $76.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -12.08% and -91.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.60%).

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PhenomeX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.40% this year

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.76M, and float is at 58.15M with Short Float at 6.00%.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at PhenomeX Inc. (CELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times.

PhenomeX Inc. (CELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -9.94% down over the past 12 months and Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is 19.40% higher over the same period. 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) is 20.12% up on the 1-year trading charts.