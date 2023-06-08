Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC)

Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is -26.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.88 and a high of $38.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PINC stock was last observed hovering at around $25.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.23% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 0.54% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.86, the stock is -1.66% and -12.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock -20.40% off its SMA200. PINC registered -30.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.41.

The stock witnessed a -2.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.28%, and is 3.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

Premier Inc. (PINC) has around 2600 employees, a market worth around $2.99B and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.89 and Fwd P/E is 9.74. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.94% and -33.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Premier Inc. (PINC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Premier Inc. (PINC) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Premier Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.50% this year

Premier Inc. (PINC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.87M, and float is at 118.19M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Premier Inc. (PINC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Premier Inc. (PINC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.

Premier Inc. (PINC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (INFU) that is trading -5.96% down over the past 12 months and CorVel Corporation (CRVL) that is 45.47% higher over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 21.08% up on the 1-year trading charts.