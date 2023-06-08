Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC)

Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is -21.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.82 and a high of $65.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMTC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.82% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 10.28% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.43, the stock is 7.68% and 3.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.27 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock -22.44% off its SMA200. SMTC registered -63.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.90.

The stock witnessed a 19.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.20%, and is 3.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.63% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) has around 2248 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $756.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.54 and Fwd P/E is 12.91. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.87% and -65.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Semtech Corporation (SMTC) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Semtech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.00% this year

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.87M, and float is at 63.14M with Short Float at 12.79%.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Semtech Corporation (SMTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 22 times.

Semtech Corporation (SMTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 9.14% up over the past 12 months and Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is 2.53% higher over the same period. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 35.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.