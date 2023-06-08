Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Volatility At 2.41%, Should You Add A Position?

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) is -11.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.78 and a high of $51.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HRL stock was last observed hovering at around $40.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.29% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -15.34% lower than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.37, the stock is 2.26% and 1.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -8.68% off its SMA200. HRL registered -11.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.92.

The stock witnessed a -0.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.35%, and is 5.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 1.67% over the month.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $21.75B and $12.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.71 and Fwd P/E is 21.10. Profit margin for the company is 7.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.87% and -21.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is a “Underweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hormel Foods Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 546.42M, and float is at 287.16M with Short Float at 4.23%.

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murano Elsa A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Murano Elsa A sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $40.50 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Hormel Foods Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 27 that Prado Becerra Jose Luis (Director) sold a total of 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 27 and was made at $39.01 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18410.0 shares of the HRL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Connor Patrick J (GROUP VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 1,577 shares at an average price of $46.88 for $73930.0. The insider now directly holds 22,682 shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL).

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 8.80% higher over the past 12 months. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is 15.60% up on the 1-year trading charts.