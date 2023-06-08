i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) is -21.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $3.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAUX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $4.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.89% off the consensus price target high of $5.15 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 33.93% higher than the price target low of $3.36 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is -1.79% and -8.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -3.85% off its SMA200. IAUX registered -11.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$13.44.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -10.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.22%, and is 2.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 46.05% and -30.19% from its 52-week high.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

i-80 Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 273.93M, and float is at 151.97M with Short Float at 3.39%.