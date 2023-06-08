KLA Corporation (KLAC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is 23.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $250.20 and a high of $473.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KLAC stock was last observed hovering at around $461.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.76% off its average median price target of $450.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.25% off the consensus price target high of $500.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -42.7% lower than the price target low of $325.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $463.76, the stock is 9.26% and 16.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 24.57% off its SMA200. KLAC registered 27.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.31.

The stock witnessed a 20.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.71%, and is 4.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $62.86B and $10.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.91 and Fwd P/E is 22.43. Profit margin for the company is 33.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.36% and -2.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.30%).

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KLA Corporation (KLAC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KLA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.87M, and float is at 136.84M with Short Float at 1.62%.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at KLA Corporation (KLAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lorig Brian, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Lorig Brian sold 1,727 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $425.00 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23231.0 shares.

KLA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Khan Ahmad A. (President, Semi Proc. Control) sold a total of 1,915 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $405.00 per share for $0.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55172.0 shares of the KLAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, WALLACE RICHARD P (President and CEO) disposed off 4,582 shares at an average price of $384.02 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds 136,201 shares of KLA Corporation (KLAC).

KLA Corporation (KLAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) that is trading 24.23% up over the past 12 months and Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is 17.40% higher over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 9.14% up on the 1-year trading charts.