Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) is -1.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.62 and a high of $138.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MPC stock was last observed hovering at around $109.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.09% off its average median price target of $147.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.84% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -0.99% lower than the price target low of $113.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $114.12, the stock is 4.38% and -4.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.09 million and changing 4.67% at the moment leaves the stock -1.55% off its SMA200. MPC registered 4.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.32.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.75%, and is 8.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.01% over the week and 2.66% over the month.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) has around 17800 employees, a market worth around $47.07B and $175.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.45 and Fwd P/E is 8.64. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.02% and -17.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.30% this year

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 444.00M, and float is at 423.43M with Short Float at 2.91%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Insider Activity

A total of 72 insider transactions have happened at Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER, the company’s Senior VP and Controller. SEC filings show that HAGEDORN CARL KRISTOPHER sold 5,717 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $108.91 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6916.0 shares.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 that Gagle Suzanne (Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff) sold a total of 60,019 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 and was made at $134.28 per share for $8.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45997.0 shares of the MPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, Gagle Suzanne (Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff) disposed off 60,021 shares at an average price of $137.23 for $8.24 million. The insider now directly holds 45,997 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC).

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 9.80% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is -9.61% lower over the same period.