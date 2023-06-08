New Big Money Means Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is 10.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.36 and a high of $131.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMED stock was last observed hovering at around $92.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.48% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -26.85% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.60, the stock is 18.05% and 18.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 2.61% off its SMA200. AMED registered -19.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.10.

The stock witnessed a 15.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.16%, and is 21.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $2.91B and $2.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.93 and Fwd P/E is 19.68. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.50% and -29.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amedisys Inc. (AMED) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amedisys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.70% this year

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.56M, and float is at 31.91M with Short Float at 8.17%.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Amedisys Inc. (AMED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by North Michael Paul, the company’s Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that North Michael Paul sold 5,908 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $86.43 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4164.0 shares.

Amedisys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 23 that Bohnert Denise M. (Chief Compliance Officer) sold a total of 557 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 23 and was made at $115.00 per share for $64055.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11850.0 shares of the AMED stock.

Amedisys Inc. (AMED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chemed Corporation (CHE) that is trading 12.30% up over the past 12 months and National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is -10.93% lower over the same period.