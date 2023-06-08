New Big Money Means EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Investors Could Reap Benefit

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) is -35.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $197.99 and a high of $462.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EPAM stock was last observed hovering at around $208.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35% off its average median price target of $256.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.97% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 2.27% higher than the price target low of $215.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $210.12, the stock is -13.39% and -21.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -35.83% off its SMA200. EPAM registered -36.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.00.

The stock witnessed a -9.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.48%, and is -18.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) has around 59300 employees, a market worth around $12.09B and $4.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.85 and Fwd P/E is 16.71. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.13% and -54.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.00%).

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EPAM Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.10% this year

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.70M, and float is at 55.71M with Short Float at 2.49%.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peterson Jason D., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Peterson Jason D. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $350.00 per share for a total of $0.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11762.0 shares.

EPAM Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Dvorkin Viktar (SVP/Head of Global Delivery) sold a total of 13,333 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $440.84 per share for $5.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7572.0 shares of the EPAM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Abrahams Gary C (VP, Corporate Controller, PAO) disposed off 557 shares at an average price of $452.64 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,495 shares of EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM).

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -24.55% down over the past 12 months and Accenture plc (ACN) that is 2.07% higher over the same period. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -5.95% down on the 1-year trading charts.