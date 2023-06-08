New Big Money Means Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is 1.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.41 and a high of $22.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQC stock was last observed hovering at around $20.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.68% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -5.95% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.19, the stock is 2.17% and 2.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock 0.70% off its SMA200. EQC registered -2.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.91.

The stock witnessed a 3.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.95%, and is 3.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.54% over the week and 1.60% over the month.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $2.31B and $62.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.67 and Fwd P/E is 109.79. Profit margin for the company is 81.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.17% and -7.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.40%).

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity Commonwealth (EQC) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity Commonwealth is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 229.20% this year

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.72M, and float is at 106.58M with Short Float at 2.62%.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Equity Commonwealth (EQC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shifrin Orrin S, the company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Shifrin Orrin S sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $26.95 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.

Equity Commonwealth (EQC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RE/MAX Holdings Inc. (RMAX) that is trading -19.38% down over the past 12 months.