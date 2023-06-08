New Big Money Means InMode Ltd. (INMD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is -4.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.20 and a high of $41.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INMD stock was last observed hovering at around $34.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.68% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.77% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.09, the stock is 2.11% and -0.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.26 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 0.19% off its SMA200. INMD registered 32.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.08.

The stock witnessed a -2.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.65%, and is 7.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) has around 480 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $474.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.99 and Fwd P/E is 11.39. Profit margin for the company is 36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.80% and -18.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.50%).

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InMode Ltd. (INMD) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 83.15M, and float is at 69.17M with Short Float at 10.14%.