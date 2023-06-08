O-I Glass Inc. (OI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

O-I Glass Inc. (NYSE: OI) is 35.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.60 and a high of $23.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OI stock was last observed hovering at around $21.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.54% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -17.74% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.37, the stock is 4.25% and 2.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 20.92% off its SMA200. OI registered 34.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.84.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 4.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.50%, and is 7.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 2.70% over the month.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) has around 24000 employees, a market worth around $3.29B and $7.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.07 and Fwd P/E is 7.06. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 92.84% and -4.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for O-I Glass Inc. (OI) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

O-I Glass Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 314.70% this year

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.70M, and float is at 153.24M with Short Float at 1.98%.

O-I Glass Inc. (OI) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at O-I Glass Inc. (OI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Torno Vitaliano, the company’s President, Bus Ops & OI Europe. SEC filings show that Torno Vitaliano sold 17,299 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $22.22 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

O-I Glass Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that AUJOUANNET ARNAUD (SVP & Chief Sales & Marketing) sold a total of 2,510 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $22.33 per share for $56049.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55368.0 shares of the OI stock.