Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) is -9.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.38 and a high of $51.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $45.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.55% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -6.95% lower than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.92, the stock is -1.21% and -1.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -3.25% off its SMA200. QGEN registered -2.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.65.

The stock witnessed a -2.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.35%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.96% over the week and 1.14% over the month.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has around 6178 employees, a market worth around $10.09B and $2.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.28 and Fwd P/E is 19.50. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.24% and -12.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qiagen N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 229.82M, and float is at 226.94M with Short Float at 1.26%.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 21 times.

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -40.83% down over the past 12 months. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) is -5.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.