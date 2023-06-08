Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Qifu Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is -22.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $25.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $193.65 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.4% off the consensus price target high of $240.31 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 90.09% higher than the price target low of $159.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.86, the stock is 1.84% and -7.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -0.50% at the moment leaves the stock -7.47% off its SMA200. QFIN registered -3.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.65%.

The stock witnessed a -10.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.04%, and is 15.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) has around 2199 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $2.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.83 and Fwd P/E is 3.08. Profit margin for the company is 23.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.48% and -37.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.70%).

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qifu Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.50% this year

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.43M, and float is at 159.85M with Short Float at 1.84%.

Qifu Technology Inc. (QFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) that is trading -75.24% down over the past 12 months and Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) that is -31.70% lower over the same period.