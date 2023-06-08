Rollins Inc. (ROL) Volatility At 1.36%, Should You Add A Position?

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) is 12.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.43 and a high of $43.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ROL stock was last observed hovering at around $41.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.27% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.87% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.15, the stock is 0.57% and 2.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 8.90% off its SMA200. ROL registered 17.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.56.

The stock witnessed a -1.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.47%, and is 4.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.36% over the week and 1.43% over the month.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) has around 17515 employees, a market worth around $20.07B and $2.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.76 and Fwd P/E is 41.82. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.93% and -4.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.50%).

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rollins Inc. (ROL) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rollins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.30% this year

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 492.52M, and float is at 257.84M with Short Float at 3.40%.

Rollins Inc. (ROL) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Rollins Inc. (ROL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rollins Timothy Curtis, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Rollins Timothy Curtis sold 17,982 shares of the company’s common stock on May 17 at a price of $41.42 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Rollins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that Wilson John F (VICE CHAIRMAN) sold a total of 40,499 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $42.45 per share for $1.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the ROL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Chandler Elizabeth B (CORPORATE SECRETARY) disposed off 2,129 shares at an average price of $36.57 for $77858.0. The insider now directly holds 96,960 shares of Rollins Inc. (ROL).

Rollins Inc. (ROL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ecolab Inc. (ECL) that is trading 3.20% up over the past 12 months and Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) that is 28.87% higher over the same period.