SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGA) is -7.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.72 and a high of $24.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIGA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.64% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.64% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.31, the stock is 12.98% and 15.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing 11.68% at the moment leaves the stock -17.47% off its SMA200. SIGA registered -35.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.54.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.37%, and is 12.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.45% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $440.00M and $108.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.87 and Fwd P/E is 5.44. Profit margin for the company is 30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.66% and -74.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SIGA Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.30% this year

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 72.20M, and float is at 40.89M with Short Float at 12.47%.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) that is trading -72.40% down over the past 12 months and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) that is 75.25% higher over the same period. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is -15.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.