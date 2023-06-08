Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) is 5.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.36 and a high of $40.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SHOO stock was last observed hovering at around $32.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $39.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.41% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.71% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.70, the stock is 5.46% and 0.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 3.00% at the moment leaves the stock 3.52% off its SMA200. SHOO registered -15.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.61.

The stock witnessed a 2.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.18%, and is 7.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.38% over the month.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) has around 2800 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $2.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.61 and Fwd P/E is 12.11. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.85% and -16.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.00%).

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Steven Madden Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.50% this year

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 74.50M, and float is at 73.27M with Short Float at 6.36%.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosenfeld Edward R., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Rosenfeld Edward R. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $34.34 per share for a total of $1.99 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.74 million shares.

Steven Madden Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that LYNCH ROSE PEABODY (Director) sold a total of 2,857 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $34.63 per share for $98924.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16079.0 shares of the SHOO stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crocs Inc. (CROX) that is trading 99.82% up over the past 12 months and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. (SKX) that is 31.53% higher over the same period. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is 81.19% up on the 1-year trading charts.